Barcelona Transfer News: Jean Michael Seri Latest, Naby Keita Rumours

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has said he remains "optimistic" about a possible transfer to Barcelona.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), he spoke in detail about his proposed move to Catalonia, which looks to have fallen through. Seri suggested there may be a chance of the deal being put back on the table, though.

"I want to be optimistic and think that there are still options," he said. "Let the two clubs talk quietly again and come to an agreement."

The Ivory Coast international made it clear he is keen to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer, though only for a major club in European football.

"We are not talking about any club, where you are going to sign for money," he said. "I want to sign for a big European club, like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool… for example, Roma has made several offers."

Seri was exceptional for Nice last term, providing a composure in midfield for Lucien Favre's team. It's little surprise to see so many big names in the frame for his signature.

Squawka Football summed up why he would be a big hit at the Camp Nou:

It seems as though chances of getting this signing sorted are slim, though. Barcelona have plenty of options in midfield as things stand, and they have also drafted in Paulinho to operate in that area of the pitch.

Seri would add different desirable characteristics and if he were to end up at another club, you sense Barcelona may lament their decision not to push through the deal. Still, it seems clear the 26-year-old is ready to make the next step in his promising career.

Naby Keita in Latest Rumours

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com), Barcelona had representatives in Germany over the weekend to discuss a potential deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

In the initial report, it's suggested the Guinea midfielder is being considered as an alternative for Philippe Coutinho, with Liverpool refusing to do business for the Brazilian. Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez is said to have been in the country recently to watch Keita in action.

As noted by Sport Witness, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old during the summer:

Per Calciomercato, RB Leipzig sporting director Ralph Ragnick has made it clear they would not entertain any offers for Keita.

Stylistically, the midfielder isn't similar to Coutinho, but he's still a fine player. During his debut season in the Bundesliga, Keita was an enormous presence at the heart of the Leipzig midfield; he can do it all in the middle of the pitch, whether that be winning challenges, committing defenders and even pushing forward to score goals.

Leipzig have been resolute in rejecting offers for the midfielder throughout the transfer window and with little time to purchase a possible replacement for the player, it would be a massive surprise to see them let him move on now.