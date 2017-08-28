Manchester City Transfer News: New Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours Emerge

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Manchester City are again being linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the latest reports from France stating the Citizens will try their luck with Borussia Dortmund if a move for Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal this summer falls through.

Le 10 Sport (h/t Daily Express' Joe Short) published the latest rumours, citing a figure of £74 million. Per the report, Sanchez remains the priority, but if a deal can't be made with the Gunners ahead of the transfer deadline, Aubameyang becomes an option.

These rumours aren't new, with Sky Sports News HQ claiming City were close to making an offer earlier this summer. Those reports were quickly dismissed by the club, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

Stuart Brennan of the MEN and BBC Sport's Simon Stone also denied the speculation and seemed to put an end to the rumour, but perhaps not surprisingly, the reports have now returned.

The Gabon international has started the season on fire while openly talking about a transfer, leading to rampant speculation. Per Squawka Football, he's been in sensational form, and plenty of teams could use this kind of production:

Dortmund don't exactly need the money after Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele for €105 million (£97.1 million) plus add-ons, but given Aubameyang's public appeals for a move, there's a sense BVB will cash in for the right price.

The 28-year-old has been consistently excellent for the club but no longer appears to fit the youth movement Dortmund have committed to for the last two seasons. With Alexander Isak waiting in the wings, the Germans already have a stylistically similar replacement ready.

Here's a look at what Aubameyang accomplished in the Bundesliga last season:

City aren't starved for attacking firepower, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus battling it out for the starting position, but the club's immense wealth and urge to buy players means a move can never be counted out.

Per Short, the Sky Blues have already spent a staggering £220 million on new players this summer, but that doesn't mean they're finished.

Manager Pep Guardiola seems more likely to target his defence ahead of the transfer deadline, however, with the attack not in need of a major upgrade.