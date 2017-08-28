Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Divock Origi and Moussa Sissoko

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of a number of clubs considering a move for Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, Marseille are another team hoping to land the Belgian, while some Bundesliga outfits are also interested:

The former Lille man has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield as of late, with Mohamed Salah excelling early in the season and Daniel Sturridge rediscovering some fitness.

His marginalisation has triggered speculation about a possible exit, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted the young forward may be allowed to move on when asked about the potential for a loan move.

"That's not something to talk about here. If players come in, I think it makes sense to think about what we do on the other side," he said, per David Prentice of the Liverpool Echo. "They're obviously involved in this (the players). I'm not sure, we will see, you have to wait."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Prior to arriving at Liverpool, Origi was rated as one of the most exciting prospects in European football. However, he has failed to find a regular position at Anfield, and when he has been handed chances, he has struggled to show his best form.

Stephen Evans picked up on some of the player's strengths, though he's had trouble putting them together:

Tottenham would potentially be a smart move for the Belgium international. While he wouldn't usurp Harry Kane, there would be more opportunities for him to flourish than at Liverpool. Manager Mauricio Pochettino can draw the best out of footballers, too.

The main issue for Spurs would be convincing the Reds to let one of their players join a potential title rival. But for Origi, the chance to work under Pochettino alongside other exciting young players is an opportunity he would surely jump at as things stand.

Inter Milan want Moussa Sissoko

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly keen to bring Moussa Sissoko in from Tottenham on a season-long loan.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol relayed the story from Sky Italy:

Sissoko arrived at Tottenham last summer from Newcastle United on the final day of the transfer window. However, his first season at the club was one to forget, as the Frenchman failed to find any form whatsoever for his new football club.

Unsurprisingly, he was pushed to the periphery of the squad and now looks set to leave. As noted by Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN FC, the midfielder doesn't inspire too much confidence off the bench:

Perhaps a change of scenery can bring the best from Sissoko. When he's on form, he can be a massive handful for defenders, as he channels pace, power and technique so effectively. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, those instances are rare.

Inter have made some savvy moves in the summer, and if they were to bring in Sissoko on loan, they'd have little to lose overall. After looking at him toil for a year, you sense Pochettino will be keen to get the Frenchman off the club's books before Thursday's deadline passes.