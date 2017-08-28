Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Simon Mignolet

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco in what would be a potential club-record deal.

According to an exclusive report from Jason Burt in the Daily Telegraph, the Reds made their inquiry earlier in the transfer window and it "remains active." Burt suggested Liverpool would be ready to pay around €60 million (£55 million) for the France international.

"However, it is believed that Monaco are not willing to sell the 21-year-old French international during this window having already seen Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva depart," Burt noted.

The article also credits both Arsenal and Manchester United as having had an interest in Lemar during the summer.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The youngster was sensational in 2016-17 as he helped propel a vibrant Monaco side to the Ligue 1 title. On the left flank, he was brilliant, bustling into dangerous positions and unsettling opponents with his searing pace.

Journalist Ste Hoare believes Lemar would be a brilliant stylistic fit for Liverpool, who already have an abundance of rapid players:

Still, it would be a surprise if Monaco were to do business at such a late point in the transfer window. As Burt noted, Kylian Mbappe appears to be edging closer to the exit door and the club will not want to lose any more attacking jewels; Lemar's departure would be a tough one to take for the French champions.

The youngster could flourish under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and in a team that plays direct, attacking football. Suitors look as though they will have to wait until next summer before they get their hands on Lemar, though.

Napoli Ask for Simon Mignolet

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have been in touch with Liverpool about the availability of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

There was a shock on Sunday as Klopp selected Loris Karius between the sticks against Arsenal despite an excellent recent upturn in form from Mignolet. Unsurprisingly, the situation has prompted speculation about the future of the Belgium international.

Per the initial source, Napoli look poised to lose Pepe Reina to Paris Saint-Germain. Geronimo Rulli is said to be their top target to replace the Spaniard, with Mignolet, 29, also on the shortlist. However, "it doesn't appear that Liverpool intend to let him leave."

As Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws noted, despite the Belgian's omission against Arsenal, Klopp insisted Mignolet is still the team's starter in goal:

Though plenty expected Karius to usurp the former Sunderland man upon his arrival last summer, the 24-year-old German has looked nervous in his appearances for Liverpool. By contrast, Mignolet pushed his game on a level, and towards the end of the previous season, he was a commanding presence for the Reds.

While he's not a world-class operator, Mignolet is one of the most dependable goalkeepers in the Premier League. Having worked so hard to establish himself at Liverpool, it would be a big surprise if he were to depart during the final days of the transfer window.