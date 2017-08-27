PSG Transfer News: Latest on Kylian Mbappe Loan Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal to sign AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on loan for the 2017-18 season with an obligation to purchase him next summer.

Sky Sports News reported the deal will be worth £166 million, although correspondent Bryan Swanson tweeted the deal is "Not 100%, not signed":

Mbappe, 18, has been linked with moves to several European powerhouses this summer, but it appears PSG might have beaten their competition to the punch to recruit one of their domestic rivals' greatest assets.

PSG's persistence to spend another gargantuan fee is somewhat surprising given the club have already broken the world transfer record with a £200 million move to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

Concerns have already been raised regarding how PSG plan to meet UEFA's financial fair play regulations spending so much on a select few players, and the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano hinted the two are connected:

Monaco appeared more willing to negotiate with teams outside Ligue 1 earlier in the transfer window, such as Spanish giants Real Madrid, as losing their teenage talisman to a direct rival will likely come back to hurt them.

The Telegraph's Ben Rumsby questioned the use of a season-long loan as an apparent method of distributing their expenses over a longer period while getting their hands on Mbappe this summer:

Mbappe has played in only one of Monaco's league games this season and hasn't made another appearance for the side since pulling up with an injury earlier in the term.

Nevertheless, a 6-1 hammering of Marseille in his absence on Sunday evening suggested manager Leonardo Jardim has the tools to survive his departure:

Monaco have already sold a host of last season's biggest stars following the departures of Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

After a summer of speculation, PSG reportedly have a deal in place to recruit their chief target while dodging the obligation to pay for his signature now.