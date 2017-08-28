Influencers Pick the Deadline-Day Deals Arsenal Should Hijack

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The end of the transfer window is nigh, and Arsenal fans are casting their eyes around enviously at some of the deals other clubs look likely to pull off.

As the recent 4-0 defeat to Liverpool showed, the Gunners are in dire need of reinforcements. We at Bleacher Report reached out to some top Arsenal influencers to ask which mooted deadline-day deal they'd like Arsene Wenger to hijack. Read on to discover their picks.

Andrew Mangan: Arsenal blogger at Arseblog.com

Twitter: @arseblog

Best deal to hijack: Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool

Top Arsenal blogger Andrew Mangan believes Arsenal's best bet might be to try to swoop for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk. According to Bruce Archer of the Express, Liverpool are still looking to recruit Van Dijk before the deadline passes, but Mangan hopes he could yet strengthen Arsenal's porous defence:

"At this point Arsenal could hijack a plane full of the best footballers in the world, but the fundamental issues would remain unresolved. Obviously additions to the defensive area of the pitch, like Virgil van Dijk, would be welcome, but if Arsene Wenger continues to make such baffling team selection decisions his impact would be minimal."

Tim Clark: Host of the Arse2Mouse Podcast

Twitter: @arse2mouse

Best deal to hijack: NA

Tim Clark can't even bring himself to name a transfer target. He believes the manager is the problem at Arsenal rather than the players, and until that situation is sorted the current farce will continue:

"The only deal I'd like done is for the manager to fall on his sword and our broken board structure to rattle its ancient bones into something approaching life and find anyone who can get more of a tune out of this squad. Because you could stick Messi up front and the ghost of Bobby Moore at the back and we'd still look like a clown hovercraft trying to cross an active volcano."

GunnerPunner: Arsenal pun-slinger

Twitter: @GunnerPunner

Best deal to hijack: Steven N'Zonzi to Juventus

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

According to Spanish news outlet Estadio Deportivo (h/t The Sun), Steven N'Zonzi has requested to leave Sevilla amid interest from Juventus. JP from GunnerPunner believes the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder could be a huge asset at Arsenal:

"I want someone who actually wants the ball: a proper midfielder. I saw N'Zonzi had handed in a transfer request and was linked with Juventus. I'm not sure what happened there but he'd offer us a bit more stability. Literally any competent midfielder would do—but I'm not going to say William Carvalho."

Clive Palmer: Arsenal Fan and Commentator

Twitter: @ClivePAFC

Best deal to hijack: Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool—or Steven N'Zonzi to Juventus

Arsenal commentator Clive Palmer is never short of a transfer tip, and in this case he's proposed two deals. Not only does he mention Van Dijk, but he's also an advocate of pursuing N'Zonzi:

"We look soft in duels and we have no fear factor. Buying players like Mustafi is poor player identification.

"The message he sends is he is not super fast or big or dominant so you are buying a player that doesn't fix your issues.

"Van Dijk says to everyone, 'I am a big centre-back you can rely on. Don't come on here as I'm bigger, faster and just as composed under pressure as any of my centre-back peers.' That's what Arsenal need.

"They could also do with a central midfielder that is Premier League ready...tall, fast and dominant. Calm in possession with a good picture allowing him to play off one touch. N'Zonzi knows his role. He dominates his space and appreciates his partner.

"He wont be found left wing off first phase possession. He is a team player that plays for others and provides a disciplined platform. A team that has conceded the second most shots in 2017 in the Premier League with only Sunderland worse needs to think about its defensive priorities.

"We need serious footballers to change the culture of the team. N'Zonzi sends messages."

Dave Seager: Arsenal columnist and author

Twitter: @goonerdave66

Best deal to hijack: Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Dave Seager is yet another Arsenal fan hoping they can somehow beat off the competition to land Van Dijk:

"My next door neighbour is the Saints physio, and he and all staff at St Mary's have been told on numerous occasions that Van Dijk will not be sold. However, if money talks and Arsenal have it then it is hard to see beyond the powerful Dutchman. His qualities and strengths would work in a two or a three but would he come to a team without Champions League on offer?"

Elliot Smith, aka YankeeGunner: Host of the Arsenal Vision Podcast

Twitter: @YankeeGunner

Best deal to hijack: Naby Keita to Liverpool

Although Liverpool were foiled with a big-money bid for Naby Keita earlier in this window, Bruce Archer of the Express has suggested they might make one final push before the window is over. If they do, Elliot Smith insists Arsenal must rival them:

"Arsenal's problems are numerous and varied, but on the pitch they start in the centre of midfield. Anything Arsenal could do to convince Naby Keita to join would be the right step towards addressing a huge hole in the squad."

Matheus Vianna of the Brazilian Arsenal supporters club

Twitter: @Arsenal_Brasil

Best deal to hijack: Mateo Kovacic to Liverpool

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

It's remarkable how many Liverpool targets Arsenal fans seem to covet. Another on the list is Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic, although Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told Sky Sports (h/t Daily Star) he believes the deal will not go through. Nevertheless, Matheus Vianna would still like to see him end up in north London:

"Can we hijack Thomas Tuchel from unemployment? Seriously, I'd like us to go in for Mateo Kovacic. He hasn't been talked a lot but is linked with Liverpool and we really lack more midfield dynamism."

PoznanInMyPants: Arsenal blogger and contributor to the Arsenal Vision Podcast

Twitter: @PoznaninmyPants

Best deal to hijack: Jean Seri to Barcelona

According to Goal, Jean Seri's move to Barcelona has effectively collapsed. That might enable Arsenal to step in and snap up the Ivorian midfielder:

"One player, eh? One player that's going to fix that mess? It's going to take a hell of a player. We've enough attackers. But we need a class midfielder and a class centre-back. The best way to help midfield and defence is with a great midfielder to help connect it all, regain control and provide defensive cover. I hope Jean Michael Seri can be that player. If the headlines are correct, he is currently a damsel in much distress after his Knight legged it. Barcelona have gone in a different direction. Could be 'Classic Arsene' here. And he's a French-speaking Ivorian. Right now, Arsene could do with some guys around him he can talk to. Our midfield needs legs and our defence needs some cover. Koscielny is still class. We have Per. Cancel the Mustafi sale. And get Seri in."

LeGrove: Arsenal blogger since 2007

Twitter: @LeGrove

Best deal to hijack: Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool

Let's finish as we started, with another Arsenal blogger pitching for Van Dijk!

"Arsenal should go hard for Van Dijk to bolster our weak back three and we should then look to raid the bargains bins of Madrid, Barca and Paris Saint-Germain. We need to add some quality to the squad to shake out the negativity and scare off the grim reaper who is stalking our season."