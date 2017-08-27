Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on James Wilson, Axel Tuanzebe

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Manchester United youngsters James Wilson and Axel Tuanzebe may both have to wait until January before they can leave the club.

The Red Devils appear to have taken care of their major needs and most of their business is in the rearview mirror, but per Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News, several youngsters still find themselves on the fence ahead of deadline day.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Porter came up with a list of players who could still leave the club―whether permanent or on loan―and both Wilson and Tuanzebe headlined the group. Neither seems likely to leave before the deadline, however.

Per Porter, the timing of Wilson's return from injury makes an exit almost impossible. As shared by ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, he only recently returned to the pitch:

Interested clubs are unlikely to take a flier on the 21-year-old unless they're sure he can deliver―especially after he disappointed during a loan spell with Brigthon & Hove Albion before suffering the injury at Derby County.

Wilson was once regarded as the academy's top young prospect and bagged a brace on his senior debut, but his star has faded since. He's in desperate need for minutes and may have to rely on the Premier League 2 to find them.

According to Porter, Tuanzebe has already proved too good for the Premier League 2, but Chris Smalling's uncertain situation―he's being linked with Leicester City―means he's unlikely to leave as well.

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

The defender can provide cover at centre-back and right-back, making him a valuable depth piece. Tuanzebe is expected to split his time between the senior squad and Premier League competition, and the club could reassess his situation in January.

FullTimeDEVILS profiled the 19-year-old budding star:

Tuanzebe has impressed whenever he's been given the chance to play for the senior team, but manager Jose Mourinho tends to opt for older, more experienced players, especially in defence. As good as he is, the teenager does not seem ready to be a rotation player, and he has the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the pecking order.

The England under-20 international is too good to waste on the bench or barely progress against players his own age, however―if opportunities do not arise before January, a loan should be entertained.

Also on the list was Matty Willock, who picked up a recent injury that could doom his chances of a late move, and the duo of Scott McTominay and Joe Riley, who seem most likely to leave on loan before the deadline expires.