Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Marco Asensio Rumours Ahead of Deadline Day

Arsenal are once again being linked with an unlikely move for Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio, with the latest rumours from England saying the Gunners are prepared to trigger his £75 million buyout clause.

The Daily Express' Neil Fissler reported the news, adding the 21-year-old is looking for guarantees regarding his playing time as he negotiates a new deal with Los Blancos. The report also said he "has already turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain," and Serie A side Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on the situation.

These rumours aren't new, with reports of Arsenal's interest popping up throughout the summer. Asensio has reportedly been negotiating a new contract for quite some time, and his refusal to put pen to paper so far has given these rumours life.

Plenty of pundits have already dismissed the speculation multiple times, including La Liga expert Guillem Balague:

Asensio is the flavour of the month after a great finish to last season and start to the 2017-18 campaign. He was immense in the Super Cup win over Barcelona, where he cemented his status as a breakout candidate and one of Madrid's most exciting young talents.

With Cristiano Ronaldo sidelined due to suspension, he's expected to get every opportunity to continue his run, although there are questions regarding his status once the Ballon d'Or holder returns.

Bleacher Report's Karl Matchett believes manager Zinedine Zidane is in for a challenge:

But there are no indications whatsoever Asensio has any interest in leaving the club at this point. The former Mallorca man is only just starting to make his mark in the Spanish capital after spending the 2015-16 season on loan at Espanyol, and Los Blancos are in the middle of a youth movement he is currently heading.

The club has invested heavily in young talent the last few years, abandoning the Galacticos policy in favour of bringing in players like Dani Ceballos, Mateo Kovacic and Jesus Vallejo, among others. So far, the new tactic appears to be working, and as a result, those players have every reason to believe they will get their chances.

Arsenal endured a nightmare 2016-17 campaign and have started the new season poorly, culminating in the 4-0 loss against Liverpool on Sunday. Compared to the European champions, the Gunners are anything but an attractive destination right now, especially for a precious talent like Asensio.

The club could well decide to trigger his buyout clause, but convincing the Spaniard to abandon his Madrid dreams for an adventure in north London seems next to impossible.