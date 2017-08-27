Spencer Ware's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn PCL, Expected to Miss Season

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday that running back Spencer Ware has a torn PCL, according to BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com and Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

"You can play with that, but [he] also has damage to LCL [and the] staff thinks he [probably] needs season-ending surgery," Paylor reported.

Ware suffered the injury in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Head coach Andy Reid said rookie Kareem Hunt will be the team's starting running back going forward, per Kissel, though he added that other players will rotate at the position, according to Paylor.

The player most likely to see significant time behind Hunt is Charcandrick West, while C.J. Spiller could receive plenty of touches as well.

Hunt has impressed this summer and rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries in the past two preseason games.

"Kareem got good work last week," Reid said Saturday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "He learned how fast this thing can change, where all of a sudden you become that starter. He's in a position to do that. We do have Charcandrick there, and that helps. He's a good football player, too, and C.J. They both have some experience there."

Nonetheless, Ware's loss is a big one. He was the Chiefs' most physical runner and had a solid 2016 campaign, rushing for a team-high 921 yards and three touchdowns while adding 33 receptions for 447 yards and two more scores.

While Hunt was pushing Ware for the starting job, the ideal situation in Kansas City would have been a platoon between the two backs. But if Ware indeed requires season-ending surgery, Hunt will be thrown into the fire as the team's starter.