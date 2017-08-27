Chelsea Transfer News: Jamie Vardy, Diego Costa Reportedly Targeted by Everton

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly hoping to beat Chelsea to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and are also said to be considering a £30 million bid for Diego Costa.

According to John Richardson at the Mirror, Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants a striker to replace the departed Romelu Lukaku and could look to make a bid for Vardy, who has been targeted by Chelsea.

The Toffees are also said to be lining up a move for Costa, with talks expected today as the two teams clash at Stamford Bridge, per Marc Williams at the Daily Star.

