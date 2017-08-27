Manny Pacquiao Congratulates Floyd Mayweather for Win vs. Conor McGregor

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao paid respect to Floyd Mayweather Jr. after the latter beat Conor McGregor by a technical knockout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Mayweather forced a stoppage in the 10th round to earn the 50th win of his professional career, overtaking Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark in the process. Afterward, Pacquiao took to Twitter to congratulate Mayweather and show appreciation for his undefeated mark:

Pacquiao's tweet also featured a note commending the efforts of McGregor, who deserves some praise for lasting as long as he did against a fighter as skilled and seasoned as Mayweather.

Arguably one of the more famous of Mayweather's 50 wins came against Pacquiao in 2015, when the American won on points. The residue of said defeat was still there when Pacquiao posted a less than flattering reply to a tweet from Mayweather on Saturday, per ESPN.com.

Maywather had tweeted: "Talking doesn't win fights," per the report, no doubt a reference to McGregor consistently stoking up the verbal sparring ahead of events in Las Vegas.

However, Pacquiao Answered Mayweather with "but running does ;)" before following up with "God bless on your fight tonight!"

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

It was a tweet Pacquiao soon deleted, according to Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated, who noted how "Mayweather’s defensive strategy" against Pacquiao two years ago "left many observers disappointed."

Whatever the complaints about his style, Mayweather's record commands at least a measure of respect. Capping his career by seeing off McGregor, a UFC star, also saved boxing from the considerable embarrassment of seeing one of its greats humble by a fighter from another discipline.