Mayweather vs. McGregor Scorecard: Breaking Down Each Judge's Marks Before TKO

Floyd Mayweather Jr. won by technical knockout over Conor McGregor in the 10th round Saturday, although it seems as though he would have easily won even without the stoppage.

While the bout appeared close throughout, the judges saw it heavily favored toward Mayweather when the contest came to an end. MMA Junkie broke down the scores from the three officials:

Dave Moretti saw the closest fight, marking it 87-83 after nine with Mayweather winning every round after the third. The dominant ninth round was given a 10-8, which likely would have been enough to seal the win if the fight had gone the distance.

Burt Clements (89-82) and Guido Cavalleri (89-81) didn't see it nearly as close, giving McGregor only the first round before considering the rest of the bout a one-sided affair. Clements at least had the ninth round 10-9 instead of the 10-8 Cavalleri scored it.

If we reached the bell in the 10th round, 10-8 might have been generous based on the way McGregor was taking punches.

Although casual fans likely saw the fight much closer than the judges would indicate, the percentage of punches landed each round tells the story, via Arash Markazi of ESPN:

This is something that Mayweather has learned from experience after more than 20 years as a professional boxer compared to McGregor competing in his first career boxing match after a career in UFC.

McGregor entered the day as a plus-265 underdog, according to Odds Shark, and many thought he would have no chance to hang with one of the best boxers of all time.

However, he looked up to the task from the opening bell, landing solid punches while being more aggressive than his counterpart.

Most watching along believed the UFC star had the early advantage:

Mayweather needed a few rounds to get comfortable, but he started coming alive by the fourth round. In the sixth round, he finally started to look like the champion he is:

While McGregor fought back in the eighth, Mayweather took complete control in the ninth by landing big shots and putting his opponent on his heels.

Against a gassed opponent, he finally ended things in the 10th round with an assault of punches before the referee called the match. By the end, it was clear who was in charge:

McGregor looked impressive early, but it's clear he never really was close to winning this fight. He didn't land enough big shots and his aggressiveness didn't seem to persuade the judges.

Although it was certainly an entertaining bout, it also showed the difference between a veteran and a novice.