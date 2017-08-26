Sergio Aguero Faces Police Investigation After Steward Alleges City Star Hit Him

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A Dorset steward told police Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero hit him during the wild celebrations following Raheem Sterling's dramatic winner in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Per The Sun's Justin Allen, the Argentina international is under investigation. A police statement said: "An allegation has been made by a steward that he was assaulted by Sergio Aguero and the Police have taken a statement."

City sources told Allen they are confident the 29-year-old will not be charged having seen footage of the incident.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sterling scored his winner deep in injury time and ran across the pitch to celebrate with the visiting fans. The entire XI and part of the bench followed, and in the wild celebrations, some pushing with stewards occurred.

Referee Mike Dean gave Sterling a second yellow card for running into the crowd following his goal.

Aguero didn't seem too concerned about any allegations after the match:

Both Aguero and team-mate Benjamin Mendy were seen arguing with stewards and Dorset police after the celebrations. According to Sam Cunningham of MailOnline, footage shot by fans seems to suggest the forward tried to protect a fan who was treated harshly by stewards, however.