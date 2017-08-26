    Mike Zimmer: Teddy Bridgewater Could Return from Knee Injury This Season

    It's been one year since Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tore his ACL, and head coach Mike Zimmer believes there's a chance the 2014 first-round pick will be back at some point in 2017.

    Speaking to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Zimmer said there is a "possibility" Bridgewater will play this season:

    Bridgewater suffered the injury during a non-contact play at practice Aug. 30. He missed all of last season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL and dislocated knee.

    Minnesota released a statement that said Bridgewater also suffered "other structural damage" and his recovery time was expected to be "significant." In October, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (via CBSSports.com's Will Brinsonsome doctors around the NFL expressed concern Bridgewater might never play in the league again.

    The Vikings acquired Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles four days after Bridgewater went down, and Bradford set an NFL record with a completion percentage of 71.6, but the team finished a disappointing 8-8.

    In 2015, Bridgewater led Minnesota to an 11-5 record and its first playoff appearance since 2012. He passed for 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

