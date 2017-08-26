Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Angel Di Maria and Philippe Coutinho

Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press

Barcelona have reportedly had a bid rejected for Paris Saint-Germain schemer Angel Di Maria, even though financial fair play concerns could force Les Parisiens to sell.

Despite the setback, Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho remains Barca's top target ahead of Di Maria. The Blaugrana are even planning a fourth bid for Brazil international Coutinho.

Another offer for Coutinho makes sense since PSG rejected a £32.4 million bid for Di Maria, according to Spanish publication AS (h/t Tom Bodell of Football Whispers, via Sky Sports).



Even so, Les Parisiens may not be able to avoid selling the creative Argentina international because of FFP rules. Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News detailed why such concerns may make Di Maria expendable (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express): "Paris Saint-Germain need to raise money to comply with financial fair play rules. Di Maria is 29 now and the former Manchester United winger is valued at £45m."

Solhekol noted how PSG need to raise funds in order to comply with FFP after signing Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee.

Whether Barca and PSG, whose relations have been frosty since the Neymar transfer, could strike a deal for Di Maria is another matter. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder would be a brilliant fit at the Camp Nou despite previously playing for the Blaugrana's bitterest rivals, Real Madrid.

At his best, Di Maria is a creative talisman in the final third. He possesses flair, guile and pace from both the flanks and central areas.

Di Maria would be a perfect fit as the chief supplier for fellow Argentina international Lionel Messi and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

However, not everybody is convinced Barca's interest in Di Maria is genuine. Catalan source Ara believes the Camp Nou club is acting interested in the player to try to force down Liverpool's asking price for Coutinho (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star).

Liverpool have remained steadfast in their refusal to sell Coutinho, but that hasn't deterred Barcelona. The Blaugrana are "prepared to keep trying in order to try to force through a move," per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Bodell).

In fact, Barca are ready to make a fourth bid for Liverpool's No. 10, worth £138 million, according to another report from Solhekol.

Landing Di Maria or Coutinho would help Barcelona offset the loss of Neymar. The club would also be able to make up for the dwindling creative influence of the 33-year-old Andres Iniesta.

Di Maria would be the cheaper and more experienced option, but doing a deal with Liverpool may be easier than negotiating with PSG following the Neymar saga.