Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Ivan Perisic

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing a wide attacker during the remainder of this summer's transfer window, with AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar seen as a more realistic target than Inter Milan ace Ivan Perisic.

The report comes from Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, who told The Transfer Window podcast (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star):

"There's no doubt Jose Mourinho wants one, if not two, more players. A left-back and this second-line wide attacker.

"Thomas Lemar is the primary candidate for that position, with Ivan Perisic a fall-back option.

"I don't see Perisic happening because the price is too high for the quality of player. He's never been first choice for the position."

One obstacle for United adding either player is the lavish wage bill at the Old Trafford club, according to Castles. He indicated Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho will have to move players out before adding any more new recruits.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Mourinho and United have already signed centre-back Victor Lindelof, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Reds have been on the trail of a wide player for a while, though.

Links to Perisic have been common during this transfer window, per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Express): "United want him, he wants to come to United and Inter want him to sign a new deal."

The links to Lemar are new, however. The France international has been a target for Arsenal, but Gunners boss Arsene Wenger recently admitted a deal is dead, due to Monaco's unwillingness to sell, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

Yet Castles also revealed on The Transfer Window podcast (h/t another report from Turrell) how Lemar could still move to Arsenal if the Gunners are willing to pay £60 million.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

United have the financial muscle to be able to meet any such lofty demands from Monaco for a player who represents an interesting target for Mourinho.

In terms of his playing style, Lemar is something of an inverted winger. The 21-year-old is a roving, pass-and-move player, who is never shy about occupying space in central areas.

By contrast, Perisic is more of a natural winger, one whose pace, movement and eye for goal would suit Mourinho's adherence to counter-attacking football.

The United boss is not completely convinced with his current options on the flanks. Specifically, he has called for more from wide forward Anthony Martial, per Metro's Sean Kearns: "I want more from him because he has all the qualities for that. But I think he understands me better too and the personal relation (between us) is good, so again Anthony, I hope he's going to better this season than last season."



VI-Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, English duo Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have both been goal shy. It doesn't help when schemers Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata are better suited in central areas.

United have room for a match-winner from the flanks. Landing Lemar ahead of rivals Arsenal would be quite a coup, but the Red Devils could be equally pleased if they finally wrap up a deal for the gifted Perisic.