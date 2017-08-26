Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Diego Costa and Ross Barkley

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted he would be open to signing Chelsea striker Diego Costa. The Toffees boss wants another centre-forward, and Costa remains primed for an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Koeman was asked about Costa and confirmed his interest, per BBC Sport: "I said always a warm welcome for every good player, and he's a good player. We are still looking to bring a striker in."

This isn't the first time Koeman has indicated a willingness to pursue a deal for Costa. Earlier this month, the Dutchman offered a favourable answer about the idea of taking Costa on loan, per Nick Lustig of Sky Sports: "Is this about Costa? Of course you like to sign players for the future, but if you can get the best one that way, then why not? That's for six months, the season, two years."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Costa's protracted split from Chelsea has grown increasingly bitter as this summer's transfer window has dragged on. There have been threats of legal action against the disgruntled frontman who has stayed away from training with the Blues.

The player himself has made it clear he wants to return to former club Atletico Madrid, per Brazilian publication O Globo (h/t Ben Fisher of the Guardian): "My destination is already set. I must return to Atletico Madrid next season."

Moving Costa on is a risk for the Blues, despite how much his relationship with manager Antonio Conte has deteriorated. Costa may be temperamental, but he is also an outstanding centre-forward.

The 28-year-old's movement is among the most perceptive in the game, while few strikers finish as efficiently as Costa. He can also play with his back to goal and lead the line as a quality link player.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Conte may have signed Alvaro Morata this summer, but Chelsea could use Costa's skill as a finisher, particularly for their return to the UEFA Champions League. Morata has talent, but Belgium international Michy Batshuayi is an unconvincing alternative.

However, Conte and Chelsea still seem determined to move on from Costa this summer. The club is ready to offer £15 million for Swansea City target man Fernando Llorente before the window closes, according to John Percy of the Daily Telegraph.

Like Morata, Llorente worked with Conte at Juventus and his arrival would surely leave Chelsea free to finally sever ties with Costa.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Everton may want Costa, but Chelsea are also keen on a member of the Toffees, Ross Barkley. The Blues want to discuss a deal worth £30 million for the midfield playmaker, per Andrew Dillon of The Sun.

Dillon noted how Conte is "keen to build an English 'core' of players to complement the international feel of Chelsea's dressing room."

Signing Barkley would be a good start, since the 23-year-old is still a talent. Barkley is a dynamic attacking midfielder who combines strength with flair.

He boasts an eye for a pass, as well as a fierce shot from distance. Barkley can play between the lines in the final third, along with being able to break from deep.

Despite his array of talents, Barkley hasn't endeared himself to Koeman. The latter has been open for months about wanting new players in Barkley's position.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Koeman has achieved this by signing Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City for £45 million. The Iceland international's recent arrival could ease a Chelsea move for Barkley.

However, as Dillon noted, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested: "Tottenham also want Barkley, but Conte is ready to slug it out with Chelsea's rivals to get his man even though he is currently crocked with a hamstring injury."

Conte appears determined to continue reshaping the Chelsea squad during the remainder of this transfer window. Ending the Costa saga while adding a prominent young English talent to the ranks would mark a successful summer for the Premier League title holders.