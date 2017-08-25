PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are close to unveiling the signings of Monaco duo Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho, as the Parc des Princes club raid the Ligue 1 champions.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News (h/t Brandon Myers of the Daily Express) reported PSG want to complete Mbappe's transfer by Monday, making him the second-most expensive talent in history. PSG are expected to pay £140 million for the French wonderkid.

Solhekol said: "Mbappe is in the French squad for their upcoming qualifiers against Holland and Luxembourg and France manager Didier Deschamps doesn't want players to be negotiating transfers whilst they're on international duty next week. That's why there's a real push to get this deal done before Monday."

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The player rose to prominence last season as his club charged ahead of PSG in the top French division.

Mbappe scored 15 goals in only 17 Ligue 1 starts, according to WhoScored.com, quickly establishing himself as the hottest teenager in Europe.

Monaco have since sold a host of talent after a fantastic campaign last season, and the loss of Mbappe and Fabinho will further destroy their equilibrium.

Leander Dendoncker of Anderlecht is being lined up by Monaco to replace Fabinho, as the Brazil international follows his young team-mate to Paris.

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

Duncan Castles of the Daily Record reported the defender will cost €55 million (£50.9 million) when the 23-year-old arrives at PSG, with Dendoncker moving to the south of France.

The Qatar-owned team will add the pair to world-record signing Neymar, creating a dynamic core for the years ahead.

The former Barcelona forward has been purchased to lead PSG into a new era, but the club are making sure his reinforcements are of the highest quality.

Mbappe remains an unknown quantity, and the price sets a new precedent for youth talent.

The 18-year-old is mostly potential at present, but if he fails in Paris, he could quickly become the most expensive mistake in football history.