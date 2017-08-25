Arsenal Transfer News: Kieran Gibbs Fee Reportedly Agreed, Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal and Watford have reportedly agreed a £5 million transfer fee for full-back Kieran Gibbs, who seems destined to leave the Gunners before the end of the summer transfer window.

That's according to Pete O'Rourke of ESPN FC, citing sources close to both Premier League clubs. The player has yet to agree to personal terms, and those negotiations could still go south.

Gibbs has yet to feature for the Gunners this season after appearing on just about every list of possible departures all summer long. The former England international has been with the senior squad since 2007 but never developed as expected, and the arrival of Sead Kolasinac has made him expendable.

With just one year left on his contract, the time to cash in is now, and any fee the club can get has to be considered a win. For Gibbs, the move to Watford could help him rebuild his career and once again push for a spot with the Three Lions after years of relative inactivity.

A move to the Hornets would be quite the step back, but the 27-year-old can't risk holding out for a bigger club this late in the summer.