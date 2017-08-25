Tottenham Transfer News: Serge Aurier Close to £23.1M Move from PSG

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur have provisionally captured Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a £23.1 million deal, but they must wait until they receive clearance to complete the transfer.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph reported Spurs are checking their legal position after the defender received a two-month prison sentence. The issue stopped Aurier travelling to the UK last November with his team.



Aurier has been considered one of the best right-backs in Europe, but the arrival of Dani Alves in the French capital has seen him become surplus to requirements, per Burt. PSG are desperate to offload talent after the purchase of Neymar from Barcelona in order to comply with UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Chelsea have also been tracking the 24-year-old, but Spurs have beaten the Premier League champions to the punch by agreeing to a deal.

The player was refused a visa application when PSG travelled to England for their UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal, and Spurs must seek Home Office clearance to sanction the transfer, per Burt.

Spurs have experienced a quiet transfer window through the summer, but Aurier's expected arrival will strengthen the back-four.

Aurier possesses the quality to be one of the signings of the transfer window, and his potential is vast if he hits top form.