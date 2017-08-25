    Iman Shumpert Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Trying to Trade SG During Offseason

    After settling the drama with Kyrie Irving, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly dealing with another trade request, this time from guard Iman Shumpert.

    Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Shumpert requested a trade early in the summer that was "lost in the attention" given to Irving's situation. 

    However, Shams Charania of the Vertical reported Shumpert didn't make a trade request, but that Cleveland has been "actively" shopping him this offseason. 

    McMenamin noted the Cavaliers had trade talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets about Shumpert, but those discussions "fell apart" before a deal could be worked out. 

    The Cavaliers already made a blockbuster move this week by sending Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick the Celtics originally acquired from the Brooklyn Nets

    Shumpert is entering the third season of a four-year contract he signed with the Cavaliers in 2015. The 27-year-old will make $10.3 million in 2017-18 and has a player option worth $11 million in 2018-19, per Spotrac

    A former first-round draft pick, Shumpert shot 36 percent from three-point range and averaged 7.5 points in 76 games last season. 

