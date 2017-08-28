Best WWE SmackDown Superstars to Answer AJ Styles U.S. Title Open Challenge

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles welcoming all comers to try and snatch the WWE United States Championship from his grasp is going to lead to a series of stunners in the ring. SmackDown is going to be rich with surprise and spectacular action as a result.

On the first SmackDown after SummerSlam, The Phenomenal One announced he would be bringing back the U.S. title open challenge.

John Cena made the concept a staple of his title reign in 2015. Styles and Kevin Owens have briefly explored it more recently. And now it appears to be coming back and set to be a regular part of the blue brand.

Past U.S. champs, underused SmackDown talent and some of WWE's best in-ring performers are among the best options to take up Styles on his challenge.

This is a prime opportunity to give Luke Harper something significant to do. It's a chance to bring back former stars like Montel Vontavious Porter. And the open challenge is an easy way to set up a number of tremendous babyface-against-babyface matches.

Who will stride through those curtains on a Tuesday night to test Styles? The following is a look at realistic options for challengers who would most thrill in their attempt to dethrone the champ.

