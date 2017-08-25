Pep Guardiola Discusses Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe in Pre-Bournemouth Presser

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted it is his "dream" to see Lionel Messi stay at Barcelona for the remainder of his career.

Speaking ahead of City's showdown with Bournemouth on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about his former player, who has still not signed his new contract at the Camp Nou. Messi has less than a year to run on his deal.

Guardiola said he hoped to see Messi sign fresh terms and also spoke about a string of other rumoured targets, including Monaco man Kylian Mbappe:

Speaking at the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday, City director of football Txiki Begiristain told reporters the club was "out of the race" to land Mbappe, per Evan Bartlett of The Independent.

It appears Guardiola isn't confident of securing Jonny Evans or Alexis Sanchez either; according to Sky Sports News, City are set to up their offer for the former, having already seen an £18 million bid turned down by West Bromwich Albion.

In a boost to the City supporters, Guardiola had an update on the condition of Benjamin Mendy, revealing he may be fit enough to feature this weekend. The manager also confirmed Danilo is likely to replace Kyle Walker, who is suspended after his sending off against Everton earlier this week:

For City, the match represents an excellent chance to get back to winning ways after the 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth were expected to do well this term, with Eddie Howe making some smart signings in the form of Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake and Jermain Defoe. However, they've struggled early in the campaign, suffering defeats at West Bromwich Albion and at home to Watford.

Still, Guardiola was full of praise for Howe and the manner in which he sets up his team:

The City boss also had some words of encouragement for David Villa, who he worked with during a spell together at Barcelona. The veteran striker has been called up to the Spain squad for the first time in three years after some fine performances for New York City:

On paper, Bournemouth are an ideal team for City. The Cherries rarely adapt their game plan, as they seek to play an attacking and entertaining style of football. It means they'll push onto the visitors and there could be spaces for Guardiola's men to attack their opponents.

City would have been content with a point on Monday after going down to 10 men in the first half. After showing brilliant determination and outstanding quality to haul themselves back into the contest against Everton, it's vital they pick up a victory heading into the international break.