Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ricardo Pereira, Juan Foyth

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Porto's Ricardo Pereira because of their interest in Serge Aurier of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), Juventus have been left a clear path to the player because Spurs have opted for Aurier instead.

Pereira, who has been on loan with Nice for two seasons, is a right-back like Aurier, though he also spent much of last season playing in a more advanced role, and he contributed two goals and four assists in 24 Ligue 1 outings.

According to WhoScored.com, the 23-year-old is a statistically strong player who excels in a number of areas:

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino appears to prefer Aurier, though.

The Ivorian is only a year older, but he has a fair bit more experience having made 41 appearances for his national side, while Pereira has played for Portugal just twice.

With Tottenham seemingly out of the race to sign the latter, the Bianconeri may be able to secure his signature as a replacement for Dani Alves.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth is reportedly due for a medical with Tottenham over the weekend, but PSG will battle them for his capture "until the last minute."

The Times' Gary Jacob reported on his imminent medical:

However, according to El Dia (h/t Sport Witness), in spite of the centre-back's "preference" for Tottenham, the Parisian outfit are refusing to give up on his capture.

The 19-year-old is a ball-playing defender who could potentially become a long-term successor to one of Spurs' current centre-back partnership.

Given Pochettino's record of developing the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli during his time at Tottenham, they would make a wise choice for the youngster.