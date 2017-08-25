Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Wilfried Bony, Eliaquim Mangala

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Swansea City are reportedly nearing a deal that will see Wilfried Bony return to the club from Manchester City.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the two sides are yet to reach an agreement over his fee, but it is expected to be "less than half" the £25 million City paid for Bony in January 2015, and "talks may continue into next week."

The Ivorian made a big impact in just 18 months at Swansea, netting 35 goals in 70 appearances.

Jon Super/Associated Press

However, he failed to replicate such form at the Etihad Stadium and struggled for game time, too, with Sergio Aguero providing his competition.

Bony spent last season on loan with Stoke City, but the Potters failed to coax the best out of him, and he made just 11 appearances, scoring twice.

The striker is still only 28 and previously thrived in south Wales, so a return could help him rediscover the form that made him one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League during his time there.

It's in the best interests of all parties to reach an agreement, so it seems Bony may well be returning to his former club in the near future.

Meanwhile, City and Inter Milan are said to have held positive talks over a possible loan deal sending Eliaquim Mangala to Serie A.

Per TuttoMercatoWeb's Alessio Alaimo (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the two clubs have had a "successful" round of negotiations and the Italian side are confident of pulling off the move.

Mangala arrived at City in 2014 in a reported £32 million deal, and he put in a highly promising debut, per Squawka Football:

He was unable to sustain such form, however, and has failed to convince at the Etihad, being sent out on loan to Valencia last year by Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

The France international is unlikely to play a significant role if he stays put this season, so moving him on once again is a wise move, though a permanent deal would likely suit City better.