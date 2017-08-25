Liverpool Transfer News: Renato Sanches Rumours, Latest on Virgil van Dijk

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich.

According to Kicker (h/t Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo), the Reds are keen to bolster their midfield options and have identified the youngster as a possible target. As noted by Rimmer, Liverpool wanted to add RB Leipzig star Naby Keita to their squad in the window.

It's stated the Premier League side are considering both a loan deal and a permanent switch for the 20-year-old.

Sanches arrived at Bayern Munich as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, having starred for Portugal in their triumph at the UEFA European Championship in 2016. However, he's failed to kick on and struggled to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti's side last season.

As a result, speculation has flared up during the summer, though his manager said he will stay with Bayern for the upcoming campaign:

With so many options in the middle of the park, you sense the German giants could be tempted into letting Sanches go.

After all, he needs minutes to smooth down some of the rough edges in his game. That's something he'll struggle to get at Bayern with the likes of Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Joshua Kimmich and James Rodriguez around.

There have been some sparks from Sanches in pre-season at least, as noted by the Scouted Football Twitter account:

For Liverpool, he'd potentially be a savvy alternative to Keita. Like the Leipzig man, when Sanches is at his best, he's a forceful and dynamic presence in midfield, able to break a game open with blistering bursts through the middle of the field.

It's tough to see quite how this one comes off, though. Bayern will not want to lose Sanches permanently, as he still has an extremely bright future. Meanwhile, a club like Liverpool would surely want a permanent solution in midfield instead of developing talent for potential European rivals.

Southampton Hold Firm on Virgil van Dijk

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has said "nothing has changed" regarding Virgil van Dijk's position at the club.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been strongly linked with the Dutchman throughout the summer, with the player handing in a transfer request. Still, the Saints boss maintains the centre-back is going nowhere.

"I don't have this information and I don't want to give any opinion about that," he said when asked about interest from the Blues, per Matthew Treadwell of Sky Sports. "It is a situation where nothing has changed. I have nothing to say."

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

As noted by Treadwell, Liverpool seemed poised to land Van Dijk earlier in the window before pulling out of the deal and issuing an apology to Southampton.

Squawka's Greg Johnson believes getting Van Dijk in at Anfield would improve the team's defensive play:

While Southampton have sold key players in the past—Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne have all joined Liverpool from Saints—it appears they are ready to dig their heels in on Van Dijk.

That'll be to the frustration of Liverpool. Manager Jurgen Klopp needs a combative, dynamic and composed player at the hub of the team's defence to eradicate some of the issues that have held this team back lately. Van Dijk feels like the perfect player for the system.