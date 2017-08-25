Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ousmane Dembele and Arda Turan

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was "decisive" in the club's reported deal with Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele, though general manager Pep Segura has yet to confirm an agreement has been reached.

According to Sport, Bartomeu met with and negotiated a deal with Dortmund in Monaco ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League group-stage draw, with his presence at the talks making the difference.

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague and Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez offered contrasting reports on the structure of the deal, but it appears the total cost of the transfer will be in the region of €150 million (£138 million):

Segura would not confirm anything when asked about the proposed transfer, though, per Sport: "What I can say is that the club is working on bringing in players, and we will make a statement to explain if there's an agreement with any."

The Frenchman will look to fill the hole left by Neymar's departure, and he looks equipped to do so.

He showcased his ability with the ball at his feet last season, per Squawka Football:

The two-footed winger racked up 10 goals and 21 assists in all competitions last year, and having turned 20 in May, he has the potential to get even better.

He could be a regular fixture in Barca's front line for a decade or more. Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain left big boots to fill, and Dembele could well be the man to do so.

Meanwhile, the Catalan club is prepared to let Arda Turan leave for free in order to offload him, according to Sport's Javier Giraldo (h/t BBC Sport).

Colin Harvey of the Daily Star reported manager Ernesto Valverde "is trying to force [Turan] out of the club" and that the Catalan giants are warning the Turkey international he will not be registered in their squad for the upcoming season.

Turan, 30, has perhaps yet to convince people he's of the required calibre for Barca, but after bagging 13 goals and seven assists last year in all competitions, there should be clubs willing to offer him a lifeline, particularly in a low-risk deal such as a free transfer.