Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Latest, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Rumours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted he is ready to listen to offers for midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team since his return from a loan spell at Bournemouth as he continues to fight back from another injury layoff. Wenger admitted it's likely the playmaker will leave before the end of the transfer window.

"I'm open with Jack," the Gunners boss said, per David Hynter of the Guardian. "We have honest conversations. I'm open to what is the best for him. He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play, and I can't guarantee him that today. I think I'm quite open on that."

According to Hynter, there has been "little interest" in Wilshere as of late, with the player recovering from a fractured leg suffered late last season.

The midfielder's recovery suffered a setback earlier in the week when he was sent off against Manchester City in an under-23 game. Wilshere hit out at suggestions on social media that this was the nadir of his career:

When he first burst onto the scene in north London there was much excitement surrounding Wilshere. However, a succession of injury issues have robbed him of the opportunity to cement his position in the Arsenal first team, and it's difficult to see how he claws his way back into contention.

Another loan spell may be to the benefit of the England international, as he needs to play regularly in 2017-18. Hopes of him returning and becoming a first-team regular for Arsenal in the future seem to be fanciful at this point, though.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to Reject Contract

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly turn down a contract offer worth £180,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, pushing him closer to a move to Chelsea.

The England international has less than a year to run on his deal with the Gunners, triggering speculation about a summer move. According to Matt Law and Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are "increasingly optimistic" they will get their man.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain met with Wenger on Thursday and was offered the chance to more than double his wages to a package worth around £180,000 a week," it's noted. "With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also prevaricating on even bigger offers, that would place him behind only Alexandre Lacazette on Arsenal's current wage structure."

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is said to be "personally pushing" the pursuit of Oxlade-Chamberlain; the Italian reportedly admires his versatility and is keen to add another home-grown option.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas doesn't believe the club should be offering the 24-year-old such a significant salary:

Arsenal would be at loath to lose a player they've invested a lot of effort into, though. After all, Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2011 with a sparkling reputation.

During his six years at the football club he's failed to fulfil that early potential. Injuries have played their part, robbing the former Southampton man of the chance to build up momentum. His adaptability has been to his detriment, as the Gunners have used Oxlade-Chamberlain to plug gaps in the setup.

It's why, on the cusp of the peak years of his career, the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge would be tempting for the England international.