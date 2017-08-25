Chelsea Transfer News: Gary Cahill Targeted by Juventus in Latest Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly "made initial contact" with Chelsea regarding Gary Cahill as they seek a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci.

According to The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo, sources close to Juventus have confirmed he is a target for the Old Lady, who are hoping to capitalise on uncertainty over Cahill's position following the arrival of Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea's reported interest in Virgil van Dijk of Southampton.

The Bianconeri are said to be eager to bring in the England international on loan, but they would also consider a permanent deal and are prepared to spend in the region of £16.5 million to secure his signature.

Cahill replaced John Terry as Blues captain this summer but endured a disastrous start to the season when he suffered a red card just 13 minutes into Chelsea's first Premier League game.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey described the foul that earned him his marching orders:

The sending off did little to endear him to sections of the Chelsea support who remain unconvinced by his ability, and he has been the target of some fans' ire.

Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes believes he is no more or less culpable of mistakes than any of his team-mates, though, and pointed to the Blues' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur:

Cahill may not be the legendary defender Terry was at Stamford Bridge, but he's nevertheless been a strong player for Chelsea over the years and he has helped the side win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Equally, he's not at Bonucci's level, but he could still make a useful addition to Juventus' squad.

He's worth keeping at Chelsea, and the Blues shouldn't risk leaving themselves short of cover. That said, he will be 32 in December, so if they are able to bring in Van Dijk and Juventus are prepared to make a fair offer for his services, it would not be too surprising if he were let go.