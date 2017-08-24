Former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan Says He'd Start Franchise with Carson Wentz

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan told ESPN's Adam Schefter on the latest episode of the Know Them From Adam podcast that he believes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is the NFL's best young signal-caller.

"I'd probably go with Wentz," McCloughan said when Schefter asked him which of the league's young quarterbacks he'd most prefer to build around. "With the size—I like those guys. He reminds me of [Ben] Roethlisberger. The big, thick-boned guy that's got the strong arm, that's tough enough to stay in there and plays. And takes hits and doesn't affect 'em. Guys like [Jared] Goff and those type of guys, they're thinner, which makes you a little bit nervous just about durability. Everyone wants to throw the ball so much nowadays and everyone talks about sacks, but it's not so much sacks—it's the knockdowns."

McCloughan added the Redskins had Wentz ahead of Goff on their 2016 draft board and that he wasn't necessarily thrilled by the Eagles' decision to trade up for the North Dakota State gunslinger.

"It made me nervous," he said. "All of a sudden, you know, Dak [Prescott] is in the division now and there's some good quarterbacks."

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys overshadowed Wentz last season, but the Eagles signal-caller is primed for a leap forward as a sophomore. Not only did the Eagles bolster their playmaking corps by signing Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount, but they will have right tackle Lane Johnson back operating without restrictions after he was suspended 10 games in 2016.

That's great news for Wentz, who posted a 97.5 passer rating with Johnson active compared to a mark of 70.2 when he was suspended, according to Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner (via the Washington Post).

The Eagles have a tough road ahead since they own the NFL's 10th-toughest schedule and play in a division loaded with Super Bowl contenders, but a developmental leap from Wentz could help propel them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2013.