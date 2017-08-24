Arsenal Transfer News: Latest on Shkodran Mustafi, Top Rumours

David Rogers/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out the sale of centre-back Shkodran Mustafi before the end of this summer's transfer window. Mustafi, who only joined the Gunners last summer, has reportedly emerged as a target for Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan.

Wenger was asked about Mustafi's future during his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The manager had this to say about the player he signed from Valencia in 2016, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent:

"It's difficult for me to speak about any individual cases because we are now in the final seven days of the transfer market. It's always very difficult to predict what will happen there. You have to make quick and sharp decisions, and you cannot plan that and come out in the press conference with how you will respond to any solicitation."

It's somewhat surprising Wenger passed on the chance to close the door on the idea of Mustafi moving on this summer. For one thing, the Gunners invested heavily in the Germany international a year ago, paying over £35 million for the the one-time Everton prospect, per BBC Sport.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

This type of fee would normally indicate the player is one Arsenal would build a defence around. However, Mustafi struggled back in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was erratic on a number of occasions, getting caught out positionally. He was also quick to go to ground when tackling.

However, Mustafi also had his strong points, notably a comfort on the ball. He proved he can play out from the back and was underrated in the air.

A tough first season hasn't stopped Inter and Juventus from showing interest. The Nerazzurri hope to fend off Juve with a loan deal followed by a potential bid of £25 million at the end of the season, per Sami Mokbel and Jordan Seward of MailOnline.

Inter are reportedly confident of getting a deal completed after receiving "enough encouragement to make them believe there is a chance of pulling it off before the window shuts next week," according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Again, it's a little surprising Arsenal would be open to a sale so soon, despite Mustafi's sketchy form last season. As Cross pointed out, though, there are reasons why a deal could happen: "Mustafi made a strong start but was injured before Christmas, failed to rediscover his best form and then missed the FA Cup final with concussion."

If there is a strong reason why Mustafi will stay it's Arsenal's adherence to playing three at the back. Wenger switched his defence to a back three late last season to plenty of initial success.

Since then, though, things have been shaky at the back for the Gunners. Arsenal have conceded four times through two matches to start the new season.

If Wenger is going to stick with a back three he will need depth in central defence. Depth is already thinner after Gabriel was sold to Valencia for £10 million.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Selling Mustafi as well would leave Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers as the only true centre-backs. Wenger would then have to continue wedging full-backs such as Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac into centre-back roles.

Mustafi's future will depend on what type of offer the Gunners receive, if any, during the final days of the window. Yet, it will also be determined by how long Wenger, traditionally a staunch proponent of a back four, sticks with a three-man defence.