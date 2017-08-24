    Gerard Pique Discusses Philippe Coutinho Transfer, Lionel Messi Contract

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the Audi Cup 2017 match between Bayern Muenchen and Liverpool FC at Allianz Arena on August 1, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has said Philippe Coutinho is doing his best to leave Liverpool as he desires a move to the Camp Nou.

    Pique told Pete Jenson of MailOnline that the Brazil international clearly wants to join the La Liga giants.

    "I think players still want to join Barcelona, and they are showing that as is the case with Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele," he said. "One by putting in a transfer request and the other with his actions at Dortmund. It suggests that they are both delighted about the idea of coming; they want to come."

    Pique also commented on Lionel Messi's decision to delay signing a new deal with the Blaugrana, telling Jenson: 

    "All players have the right to sign or renew their contracts when they want to. In the end, a renewal is a question for the club and the player. That's true in all cases, I'm not just talking about Messi.

    "When the two sides agree and they find the moment to sign, they sign. We hope it happens as soon as possible."

    Pique added he expects Messi to remain at Barca in the years ahead, saying: "Everyone knows he loves the club more than anyone. People shouldn’t be concerned that he won't sign."

    Duncan Castles of Yahoo Sports (h/t Metro) reported Coutinho "is considering making a public statement of his discontent," hoping he can force an exit from Merseyside before the transfer deadline.

