LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick Not Being on Team 'Has a Lot to Do with His Play'

    Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy thinks that Colin Kaepernick isn't currently on an NFL roster, in part, due to his performance on the field.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday (via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW), McCoy said Kaepernick's decision to kneel before the national anthem last season "may have something to do" with why he remains a free agent, but it "also has a lot to do with his play."

    Despite McCoy's assessment, Kaepernick performed well for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games, including 11 starts. The 29-year-old also averaged a career-high 6.8 rushing yards per attempt. 

    Those numbers compare favorably to what Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor did in 2016. Kaepernick's quarterback rating of 90.7 was slightly better than Taylor's 89.7, and Taylor had 17 touchdowns with six interceptions in 15 starts. 

    Kaepernick has not drawn significant interest from teams as a free agent this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks met with the former 49ers quarterback in May, but opted to pass on making him a contract offer. 

