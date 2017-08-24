Sergi Samper Completes Loan Move to Las Palmas from Barcelona

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper will spend the season on loan at Las Palmas after the teams agreed a deal on Thursday.

Barca confirmed the 22-year-old's temporary exit via their official website.

The Catalan-born talent spent last term on loan at Granada, but he failed to earn regular starts as the Andalusia team narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga.

Samper featured 22 times for El Grana in the Spanish league, according to WhoScored.com, rising from the bench on nine occasions.

The defensive midfielder has remained around the fringes of proceedings at the Camp Nou, and he desperately needs regular football to advance his game.