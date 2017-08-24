Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Keita Balde Diao and Vincent Janssen Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao is reportedly no longer a top target for Tottenham Hotspur, but the club are said to be willing to allow Vincent Janssen to depart if they receive a suitable offer for the Dutchman.

According to Tom Collomosse of the Evening Standard, Spurs appear to have turned their attentions away from Keita and are focusing on other areas of their squad.

Per the Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport), Tottenham had been considering a £28 million bid for the 22-year-old but faced competition from Juventus for his services.

However, per Collomosse, Keita is "not a primary target at this stage," with Gary Jacob of The Times also reporting Spurs' interest has waned:

Per the report, Spurs will allow Janssen to depart, with West Bromwich Albion "a possible destination," although the north Londoners will try to recoup a large part of the £17 million fee they paid AZ Alkmaar just over a year ago.

Janssen struggled in his first season at Spurs, scoring seven goals, and WhoScored.com illustrated just how difficult he found it to adjust to the Premier League:

Per Collomosse, Spurs are expected to bid for Ross Barkley before the close of the transfer window and also remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier, Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth and Manchester City's Jadon Sancho.

Elsewhere, Moussa Sissoko is also reportedly set for a Tottenham exit this summer, with Italian champions Juventus a possible destination.

Per Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), the Serie A side are keen to add a midfielder and may move for Sissoko if they fail to land Kevin Strootman or Andre Gomes.

Sissoko is another player who has struggled to make an impact in Mauricio Pochettino's side with a less than impressive contribution so far, as highlighted by WhoScored.com:

As acknowledged by the report, the chances of a move to Juve seem slim, although Sissoko does appear to be surplus to requirements at Spurs, and it would be little surprise to see him depart this summer.