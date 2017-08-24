Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Benedikt Howedes and Mamadou Sakho

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus have stepped up their interest in reported Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes.

According to Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, the Serie A side and the Premier League outfit are both keen on the Germany international, who is being marginalised at Schalke 04. However, GianlucaDiMarzio.com has suggested it's Juve who are pressing ahead with the deal.

In the latter report, it's stated "Juventus have put out their first feeler to Schalke" for the versatile defender. "He is a concrete name for a defensive reinforcement that they will continue to work on in the coming days," the piece continued.

As noted by Richards, Howedes has lost the captaincy and his first-team place with the Bundesliga side, triggering speculation about a possible exit. It's also noted in the piece the defender has confirmed he would prefer to move away from the Bundesliga if he were to change clubs.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has spent his entire senior career at Schalke, excelling in a variety of different positions. He's a commanding and adaptable presence at the back, shining domestically and with the national team.

Liverpool could benefit from defensive reinforcements, and they have someone who worked alongside Howedes at Schalke in Joel Matip. Neil Atkinson of The Anfield Wrap took a look at their record as a partnership:

The Reds have started the 2017-18 well, though concerns remain over their defensive work. When it comes to set pieces, crosses into the box and stopping counter-attacks, they have big issues to sort.

Howedes has the experience and defensive acumen to make an impact. However, if Juventus, the dominant force in Serie A and recent UEFA Champions League finalists, make a firm approach for the player, they'll be tough to turn down.

Crystal Palace in for Mamadou Sakho Again

Alex Morton/Getty Images

According to Goal's Melissa Reddy, Crystal Palace are still hopeful of signing Liverpool's out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho.

Sakho's days at Anfield look to be numbered, and he impressed last season during a loan spell at Selhurst Park.

"The only hindrance in turning that temporary stint into a permanent one has been the Reds' £30 million valuation of the Frenchman, with Palace maintaining for months that such a figure is beyond them," Reddy said. Though it's noted the Reds are now considering a "structured deal" for the France international.

After being marginalised from the first team, Sakho is clearly not going to force his way back into the plans of Jurgen Klopp. As noted by the Empire of the Kop Twitter account, the Palace supporters seem keen to bring him in:

In the 2015-16 season, Sakho was excellent at the back for the Reds. But he was suspended late in the campaign by UEFA for a failed drugs test and then sent home from the team's pre-season training camp ahead of the last season.

Given Sakho performed well at Palace and is clearly held in high esteem by the team's supporters, a move back to south London would suit plenty. And with the Reds seemingly set to budge on their initial valuation, it is feasible that the Frenchman will get his move before the end of the transfer window.