    Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    Arsenal's English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on August 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Roland Harrison / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ROLAND HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images)
    ROLAND HARRISON/Getty Images

    Chelsea are reportedly set to make another move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Blues said to be ready to spend £100 million on new players before the transfer deadline on August 31.

    According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger on Thursday about his future. Chelsea are said to be ready to offer £35 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

    The England international has just one year left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium. On Thursday, Wenger said he was hopeful of the 24-year-old signing a new deal, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

    Additionally, the champions are also reported to be working on deals for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who is valued at £40 million by his club, and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who is rated at £25 million.

    "Ideally, Chelsea want to complete deals for all three Englishmen before the transfer window closes next Thursday and have not yet given up on left-back Alex Sandro, despite Juventus publicly claiming he will not be sold," added Law.

    The Blues have had a busy summer, with the likes of John Terry and Nemanja Matic departing, while Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata have come in. However, a look at Chelsea's squad suggests they are short in a few areas.

    Conte is said to be keen to add to his squad in the final week of the window.
    Conte is said to be keen to add to his squad in the final week of the window.Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    It's why a player like Oxlade-Chamberlain would be such a key capture. Charles Watts of Football.London believes the Gunners should listen to offers:

    Versatility has been one of the player's main attributes down the years. During his time at Arsenal, he has played on both wings and in the middle of the park; recently, Oxlade-Chamberlain has also shown he is capable of operating as a wing-back.

    Given Chelsea do lack depth in the wing-back positions behind Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, bringing in someone who is strong on both sides of the pitch would be a massive boost. Oxlade-Chamberlain has the energy, pace and tenacity needed to thrive under Conte.

    As noted by Squawka Football, the midfielder has started the 2016-17 season with a point to prove:

    Chelsea's other targets are fascinating, too. Drinkwater, while not the most exciting name, would be an alternative to Cesc Fabregas in central midfield. Without the Spaniard, the Blues do lack composure and class on the ball at the hub of the team.

    HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JULY 19: Leicester City FC midfielder Daniel Drinkwater in action during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Leicester City FC and West Bromwich Albion at Hong Kong Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo b
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Barkley is currently sidelined with an injury, though given he has just one year remaining on his Everton contract, he may represent a bargain acquisition in this inflated market.

    According to Law, Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Everton man; journalist Harry Sherlock thinks he'd be a fine signing:

    While Chelsea supporters may have been keen for a few more glamorous names to come through the door in this window, there's no doubt the trio of England internationals aforementioned would be smart acquisitions. So would Sandro, although the prospects of getting him from Juve seem slim at this point.

    Arsenal would surely be reluctant to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to a local and potential title rival, especially after he has started the season with such vibrancy. The player's contract situation would make any offer in the region of £35 million tempting, though.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      UNFP Slams 'Petty and Spiteful' Barca Over Neymar Case

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ranking Teams on Summer Transfers

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      BVB Holding Out for €140M for Dembele

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Messi Meets City to Talk Free Transfer

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report