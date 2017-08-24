Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater Rumours

ROLAND HARRISON/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly set to make another move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Blues said to be ready to spend £100 million on new players before the transfer deadline on August 31.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger on Thursday about his future. Chelsea are said to be ready to offer £35 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The England international has just one year left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium. On Thursday, Wenger said he was hopeful of the 24-year-old signing a new deal, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

Additionally, the champions are also reported to be working on deals for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who is valued at £40 million by his club, and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who is rated at £25 million.

"Ideally, Chelsea want to complete deals for all three Englishmen before the transfer window closes next Thursday and have not yet given up on left-back Alex Sandro, despite Juventus publicly claiming he will not be sold," added Law.

The Blues have had a busy summer, with the likes of John Terry and Nemanja Matic departing, while Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata have come in. However, a look at Chelsea's squad suggests they are short in a few areas.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

It's why a player like Oxlade-Chamberlain would be such a key capture. Charles Watts of Football.London believes the Gunners should listen to offers:

Versatility has been one of the player's main attributes down the years. During his time at Arsenal, he has played on both wings and in the middle of the park; recently, Oxlade-Chamberlain has also shown he is capable of operating as a wing-back.

Given Chelsea do lack depth in the wing-back positions behind Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, bringing in someone who is strong on both sides of the pitch would be a massive boost. Oxlade-Chamberlain has the energy, pace and tenacity needed to thrive under Conte.

As noted by Squawka Football, the midfielder has started the 2016-17 season with a point to prove:

Chelsea's other targets are fascinating, too. Drinkwater, while not the most exciting name, would be an alternative to Cesc Fabregas in central midfield. Without the Spaniard, the Blues do lack composure and class on the ball at the hub of the team.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barkley is currently sidelined with an injury, though given he has just one year remaining on his Everton contract, he may represent a bargain acquisition in this inflated market.

According to Law, Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Everton man; journalist Harry Sherlock thinks he'd be a fine signing:

While Chelsea supporters may have been keen for a few more glamorous names to come through the door in this window, there's no doubt the trio of England internationals aforementioned would be smart acquisitions. So would Sandro, although the prospects of getting him from Juve seem slim at this point.

Arsenal would surely be reluctant to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to a local and potential title rival, especially after he has started the season with such vibrancy. The player's contract situation would make any offer in the region of £35 million tempting, though.