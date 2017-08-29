Tottenham Transfer News: Serge Aurier Blow, Latest Ross Barkley Rumours

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain are said to be fading.

As reported by L'Equipe (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), the defender is waiting on a decision from the Home Office on whether he will be granted access to United Kingdom.

It's suggested by L'Equipe "the latest signals were not encouraging" for Aurier, meaning his potential move to Spurs would be in doubt.

As relayed by Eaves, Aurier was not allowed into England in November for PSG's clash with Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. That's due to a two-month prison sentence that was issued to the Ivory Coast international due to violence against a police officer.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, the precedent set in these situations previously doesn't bode well for the 24-year-old:

It's suggested by Eaves a transfer fee worth a potential €27 million (£25 million) has already been agreed between Tottenham and PSG.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Aurier has been touted around many clubs during the current transfer window:

The Ivory Coast international is a fine player nevertheless. Typically stationed at right-back, he's provided crucial thrust to successful PSG sides in recent years; Aurier has a fantastic appetite for getting forward and making an impression in the final third.

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

It's the type of influence Spurs will be keen to add to their squad after the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer. Aurier is also a tenacious defender, as he's willing to get back into position, engage in physical battles and win tackles.

The player's off-field conduct would make this deal a gamble, though. Aside from the aforementioned incident, Aurier was also suspended by the French giants in 2016 after making derogatory remarks about former manager Laurent Blanc and other team-mates on social media.

Ross Barkley Set for Move

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley may yet leave the club in the final stages of the transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea said to be keen.

It's suggested the England international has held discussions with both London clubs already.

"The 23-year-old is out until December after having surgery on his injured hamstring but, if he doesn't sign a new contract, his value will decrease further, and it is in Everton's interest to sell now if they want to make a greater profit on their academy graduate," noted Jones.

While Barkley has always struggled for consistency, he is a fantastic creative outlet for the Toffees, as noted by Squawka Football:

Spurs have a lot of midfielders currently capable of doing a similar job to Barkley. Indeed, it's tough to see quite where the Everton man would fit in ahead of likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son at Wembley this season.

Still, manager Mauricio Pochettino may view Barkley as somebody he can mould into an effective footballer. While he wouldn't be guaranteed quite as many minutes on the field, the work the coach could do with the midfielder on the training pitch may unlock his undoubted potential.