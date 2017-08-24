Monaco Reportedly Ready to Sell Kylian Mbappe to PSG for £138M Plus a Player

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly struck a deal with Monaco for the signing of their starlet Kylian Mbappe.

According to Le Parisien (h/t Harry Slavin of the MailOnline), PSG will pay £138 million for the 18-year-old sensation and will also allow one of their players to head to the French champions in return.

Julian Draxler, who only joined the Parc des Princes outfit in January, and Angel Di Maria are both said to be candidates to be the makeweight in the deal.

