    Monaco Reportedly Ready to Sell Kylian Mbappe to PSG for £138M Plus a Player

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    Monaco L1 football club's forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin takes part in a training session on August 11, 2017 in La Turbie, near Monaco. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly struck a deal with Monaco for the signing of their starlet Kylian Mbappe. 

    According to Le Parisien (h/t Harry Slavin of the MailOnline), PSG will pay £138 million for the 18-year-old sensation and will also allow one of their players to head to the French champions in return. 

    Julian Draxler, who only joined the Parc des Princes outfit in January, and Angel Di Maria are both said to be candidates to be the makeweight in the deal. 

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

