Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly "ready to quit Real Madrid" while Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is said to have an "unwritten agreement" with Los Blancos that will see him join the club next summer.

According to El Pais (h/t Charlotte Duncker at the Mirror), Ronaldo is still angry at his five-game ban received for pushing the referee during the club's Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona.

Per the report, Manchester United are on "red alert" over the situation, with a source close to the player insisting there is no guarantee Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid.

The Portugal international was back in action for Madrid on Wednesday, scoring one and assisting another, as the Spanish champions beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy.

He underlined his importance to the side once again with his performance, and his goal in particular impressed ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

According to Neil Custis and Nick Rostron-Pike at The Sun, Ronaldo reportedly wanted a move to Manchester United earlier this summer, in a deal expected to be worth up to £131 million, per Jason Burt at the Telegraph.

Those reports have quietened down with United having subsequently spent big on Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, but Jose Mourinho has hinted he wants one more signing, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Mirror.

Per Andy Mitten at ESPN FC that fourth signing could be Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Swede expected to sign a new contract at the club after recovering from a serious knee injury quicker than expected.

Elsewhere, Diario Gol (h/t Dan Gibbs at the Daily Express) report De Gea has an agreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he will move to the club next summer.

Coach Zinedine Zidane is happy to keep Keylor Navas as his first choice for the current campaign, but De Gea wants to return to Spain and play for Los Blancos.

Navas has started the season well for Madrid, putting in a superb display in their opening La Liga win over Deportivo, as illustrated by WhoScored.com:

However, per the report, De Gea's current deal expires in 2019, meaning his future will come under scrutiny next summer unless an extension is agreed in the meantime.