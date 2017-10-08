Odell Beckham to Undergo Surgery After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Chargers

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will undergo surgery after leaving Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an injury, according to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported Beckham Jr. suffered a broken fibula, and it's unclear if he suffered any nerve damage.

CBS Sports showed Beckham being carted off the field in the fourth quarter and holding his left leg:

He had five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

In his fourth season, Beckham is one of the NFL's best receivers. He racked up at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his three previous years. Injuries cost him five games during his first two years, but he was on the field for all 16 games in 2016.

A preseason ankle injury caused him to miss Week 1 this season. Through his first three games, Beckham had put up 20 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.