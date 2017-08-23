Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without their closer for the rest of the season.

On Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reported Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

This comes after Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Cardinals moved Rosenthal to the 60-day disabled list—effectively ending his 2017 campaign—because of potential damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

Oliver Macklin of MLB.com noted Rosenthal was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday and described his setback as "tightness in his pitching arm" at the time.

Injuries are nothing new for the right-handed relief pitcher. According to Macklin, he missed about two months of action in 2016 because of rotator cuff inflammation and was also shut down two different times during the spring with a lat muscle strain.

Rosenthal finishes the 2017 season with a 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.

Goold noted the Cardinals purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff to take Rosenthal's spot on the 40-man roster. They moved the southpaw to the active roster as well and optioned Josh Lucas.

St. Louis is 4.5 games behind the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and will need Sherriff and others to shoulder more of the bullpen load with Rosenthal no longer available.