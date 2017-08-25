Chelsea vs. Everton: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea will host Everton on Sunday, hoping to build on their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Week 2.

The Blues had a false start to their title defence with the 3-2 loss against Burnley, but after beating Spurs, a win over a solid Everton squad would leave manager Antonio Conte's men in a respectable position.

Everton held Manchester City to a draw in Week 2 and will like their chances at Stamford Bridge.

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 13:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV Info: NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Live

Team News

According to the London Evening Standard, Cesc Fabregas is expected to reclaim his spot in the Chelsea starting XI after he returns from suspension, with summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko likely to move to the bench. Gary Cahill remains suspended.

The Toffees will be without the suspended Morgan Schneiderlin, and Ross Barkley is expected to miss the match through injury.

Preview

Everton have enjoyed a solid start to the season with a win over Stoke City and a draw against Manchester City, with veteran forward Wayne Rooney netting in both outings.

The former Manchester United man announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, freeing him up to focus exclusively on the Toffees:

Defensively, Everton have shown signs of weakness, but summer signing Jordan Pickford has started the season in fine form, preserving the win against Stoke and putting in another top performance against City.

His excellent start to life as a Toffee could be an issue for the Blues, who were erratic in front of goal against Burnley and nearly gave away the win against Spurs by missing several late chances.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

The absence of Diego Costa has been one of the top storylines involving Chelsea this early in the season. Alvaro Morata wasted a great chance early against Spurs and never seemed entirely comfortable, while Michy Batshuayi's cameo resulted in a goal for the hosts, not the Blues.

Marcos Alonso saved the club at Wembley Stadium, but the full-back can't be expected to do so every week. One of the forwards will have to step up, and with the creative passing of Fabregas boosting their looks on goal, things should get a little easier.

Everton are rolling right now, however, and will be looking for yet another positive result.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Everton