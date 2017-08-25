Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will attempt to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season as they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have scored eight goals without conceding in their opening two encounters, propelling them to the summit of the division.

Leicester have opened their league campaign by scoring five in their first two games, with Jamie Vardy invigorated as the striker.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/ 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK only), NBC USA (U.S. only)

Stream: BT Sport, NBC Sports Live, fubo.tv

Preview

United coach Jose Mourinho has witnessed his team explode out of the blocks, as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku strike up chemistry through midfield and attack.

Lukaku seems at home as the No. 9, and his intelligent movement has given his new team a host of new possibilities.

The Red Devils posted 4-0 wins against West Ham United and Swansea City, respectively, finding the net with precision and poise.

United struggled to kill teams off in the Premier League last season, but they have begun their challenge with their best foot forward.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to the London Evening Standard, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have stepped up their recoveries from injury, but both are short of match fitness.

The Foxes faltered last term as the reigning champions, and ex-boss Claudio Ranieri was replaced by Craig Shakespeare.

Leicester have rediscovered some of their verve under their new coach, with Vardy leading the line with pace and endeavour.

The 30-year-old scored only 13 goals in the Premier League last season after a slow start, according to Squawka, but he is clearly rejuvenated under Shakespeare.

Prediction

Michael Regan/Getty Images

United want to make the Theatre of Dreams a fortress once more after dropping points at home since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Mourinho has brought a firmer mentality to the team, but his defence will be tested by Leicester's fast transition.

Vardy will be a willing runner as he attacks the channels, and United will have to drop deep to close down the space available to him.

Despite the Foxes' early form, United have all the weaponry they need to claim the points in style. Pogba has been a menace through the centre, but it is his intelligence with the ball at feet that is paying dividends at present.

Predicted Score: United win 2-1