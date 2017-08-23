Arsenal Transfer News: Shkodran Mustafi Bid Reportedly Made by Inter Milan

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Inter Milan have reportedly made an offer to Arsenal to take defender Shkodran Mustafi on loan for the upcoming season.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the temporary move would include an option to buy the German for a deal in excess of £20 million in the future.

"It looked a non-starter, but Inter are refusing to give up which has also prompted Juventus to also make an enquiry as Arsene Wenger looks to shake up his squad," noted Cross. "Inter are desperate to make the deal happen and have received enough encouragement to make them believe there is a chance of pulling it off before the window shuts next week."

Cross reported that Arsenal will need to move on a big name before they can add another player to the squad. The manager is also said to be restructuring his defence, with Gabriel Paulista sold to Valencia and Calum Chambers set to stick around.

"They are long-term admirers of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea," Cross continued.

Mustafi's departure would be a surprise. Having joined from Valencia last summer the German was exemplary in the Premier League last season, forming a brilliant partnership with Laurent Koscielny. The centre-back looked like the man who would add the steel and physicality the side have long lacked.

However, he picked up an injury midway through the campaign, failed to rediscover form on his return to the side and has not adapted well to the three-man defence being deployed by the manager.

Away at Stoke City in Arsenal's most recent Premier League match, Mustafi was left for dead as Jese breezed past him to score the winning goal. As noted by James Dall of ESPN FC, the defender can be a little rash:

While losing Mustafi wouldn't necessarily be an enormous blow, it'd leave the Gunners short of quality at the back.

Koscielny is excellent but injury prone, while Per Mertesacker is in the twilight of his career. Meanwhile, Chambers and Rob Holding still have plenty to learn at the highest level; Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are both more comfortable on the left of the defence than in the centre of it.

Van Dijk would be a major statement signing for the Gunners, though Southampton have so far resisted the urge to cash in despite a transfer request from the Netherlands international. Journalist Chris Moore thinks Arsenal should have signed the centre-back long ago:

Mustafi's potential exit will surely depend on Arsenal finding a suitable replacement. Already this season they've been brittle in defence, struggling to cope with the pace and power served up by Leicester City and then Stoke. Losing one of their best centre-backs wouldn't help rid the team of these woes.

At this late stage in the window finding a top-class defender who is available for transfer is a thankless task. And with that in mind, keeping Mustafi around and giving him a chance to rediscover his form seems sensible.