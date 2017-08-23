Jean Michael Seri Interest Reportedly Ended by Barcelona Amid Transfer Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly pulled the plug on their pursuit of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

According to Sport and Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), the Blaugrana will not be signing the Ivory Coast international in this transfer window. Both newspapers reported the deal fell through due to "purely sporting reasons."

As noted by Football Espana, a €40 million (£37 million) fee was said to have been agreed for Seri.

