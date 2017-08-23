    Jean Michael Seri Interest Reportedly Ended by Barcelona Amid Transfer Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri attends a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Nice and Naples on August 21, 2017 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    Barcelona have reportedly pulled the plug on their pursuit of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. 

    According to Sport and Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), the Blaugrana will not be signing the Ivory Coast international in this transfer window. Both newspapers reported the deal fell through due to "purely sporting reasons."

    As noted by Football Espana, a €40 million (£37 million) fee was said to have been agreed for Seri.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Sue Neymar for €8.5M Breach of Contract

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Is Arsenal's Sanchez Spoiled or Just Misunderstood?

      Rob Hunt
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lahm Tenuously Linked to BuLi Comeback

      The Sun
      via The Sun
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hacked Barca Account 'Announces' Di Maria Signing

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report