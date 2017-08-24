Ranking European Clubs on Their Transfer Activity Up to August 23 DealsAugust 24, 2017
Ranking European Clubs on Their Transfer Activity Up to August 23 Deals
The end of the summer transfer window is nigh. Whether it slams shut or slides smoothly into place, August 31 will see it close, meaning clubs have just one week left to get their business done.
Some are in good positions and look pretty set, while others are in outright panic mode and are struggling to secure their intended targets ahead of September.
As has been the case all summer, we've focused on the former, drawing up a ranking of the teams who are doing the best business. Quite a lot happened over the last seven days, so there are plenty of moves to mull over, including some you may have missed.
10. Everton
In: Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney, Cuco Martina, Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Out: Romelu Lukaku, Gerard Deulofeu, Tom Cleverley, Aiden McGeady, Henry Onyekuru (loan).
Everton have enjoyed a good transfer window and a fine start to the season. Spirits are high, confidence is up, and in spite of the high summer spend, we're seeing young players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies given the chance to succeed.
But still, even in this market, it's hard to escape the thinking that the Toffees have massively overpaid for Sigurdsson—a club-record fee of £45 million, according to BBC Sport—and it stands as a knock on their business here. Most of Everton's signings this summer have been expensive either in terms of transfer fee or wage, but Sigurdsson's another level.
This signing, in conjunction with a couple of other clubs pulling off some good deals, sees Ronald Koeman's men drop to 10th in our rankings.
9. Juventus
In: Medhi Benatia, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Douglas Costa, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi, Blaise Matuidi.
Out: Leonardo Bonucci, Dani Alves, Kingsley Coman, Simone Zaza, Neto, Mario Lemina, Tomas Rincon (loan).
Juventus have added Matuidi to their midfield for the (relative) bargain fee of £18 million, and his dynamism will be a welcome addition to a previously talented, but rather static collection.
He, Costa and Bernardeschi all point toward a shift in style from manager Max Allegri as he faces much-increased competition for the Scudetto in 2017-18. They're all good additions, and Juve will need to add some extra oomph in attack to make up for defensive losses this summer.
8. Arsenal
In: Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette.
Out: Yaya Sanogo, Wojciech Szczesny, Gabriel Paulista, Cohen Bramall (loan), Carl Jenkinson (loan).
This week, Arsenal have waved goodbye to Paulista, who has joined Valencia for approximately £10 million, and both Bramall and Jenkinson, who have joined Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City on loan.
All three are players the Gunners can easily afford to lose. Gabriel was well down the pecking order in the centre-back ranks, and while fans will always be thankful for his heroic performance in last season's FA Cup semi-final, he's failed to produce consistently good displays.
Jenkinson doesn't suit the wing-back role, and both Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can cover the position for the season ahead.
7. Inter Milan
In: Borja Valero, Matias Vecino, Facundo Colidio, Milan Skriniar, Dalbert, Joao Cancelo (loan).
Out: Ever Banega, Gianluca Caprari, Federico Dimarco, Juan Jesus, Saphir Taider, Gary Medel, Geoffrey Kondogbia (loan), Jeison Murillo (loan).
Plenty's happened in the market with regard to Inter Milan recently. Luciano Spalletti continues to sift through his gargantuan squad and expel those he doesn't want, while also securing another first-team signing that could seriously improve the XI.
Kondogbia and Murillo have both left on loan this week. The former's departure isn't surprising, but the latter's is, as he and Miranda seemed to have a good partnership. Perhaps he refused to play second fiddle to Skriniar?
The acquisition of Cancelo is very interesting. Inter have needed a good right-back for some time, and while the Portuguese's defending still leaves a lot to be desired, there's no doubt he's an upgrade on the current stock.
6. Manchester United
In: Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic.
Out: Wayne Rooney, Adnan Januzaj, Timothy Fosu-Mensah (loan).
Two of Manchester United's three summer signings are shining already. Lukaku has scored four goals in two games and leads the Premier League scoring charts, while Matic is helping unlock Paul Pogba's talents in midfield.
Lindelof is the only one who hasn't caught fire yet, though he's being given the time he needs to settle in and adapt, according to Jose Mourinho. If Phil Jones carries on in the fashion he is, United can afford to give it to him.
From an outgoing perspective, the early signs are that Crystal Palace were a fantastic choice for Fosu-Mensah's loan. He's seriously impressed in his two appearances so far (despite both being losses).
5. Real Madrid
In: Theo Hernandez, Dani Ceballos.
Out: Mariano Diaz, Diego Llorente, Pepe, Fabio Coentrao (loan), James Rodriguez (loan), Alvaro Morata, Danilo.
Real Madrid haven't budged in the market for weeks. Seemingly content with just Theo and Ceballos as depth options, they've started the season with four wins and two trophies.
They're the clear best team in the world, and given they're already struggling to fit the likes of Marco Asensio, Isco and Gareth Bale into the side when everyone's fit, it'd be ill-advised for them to go out to secure another big name.
What they have done in terms of clearing out fringe players for big fees is smart and impressive. We're judging both incomings and outgoings, and Los Blancos have nailed it in both categories.
4. Manchester City
In: Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Douglas Luiz.
Out: Enes Unal, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas, Aaron Mooy, Ruben Sobrino, Nolito, Joe Hart (loan), Kelechi Iheanacho, Pablo Maffeo (loan), Douglas Luiz (loan), Marlos Moreno (loan), Fernando, Olivier Ntcham and Samir Nasri.
Something's bubbling away in the centre-back chase for Manchester City; B/R's Dean Jones reports Jonny Evans is a serious target and Pep Guardiola's confident of landing him.
But since that's still at the discussion stage, it can't count toward the Citizens' rank in this article. All we can assess is Nasri's bargain exit to Antalyaspor, sealed for just £3 million, as the Frenchman finally departs the Etihad Stadium for good.
It's cheap, but his wages are off the books. It was this or pay him £125,000 a week for the next two seasons, according to the Manchester Evening News.
3. Bayern Munich
In: Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, James Rodriguez (loan).
Out: Medhi Benatia, Serge Gnabry (loan), Douglas Costa (loan).
Bayern Munich's new boys are off to a good start, aren't they?
The 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen last Friday may have been a touch fortuitous, but it will have pleased Carlo Ancelotti to see three of his new signings impacting so heavily from an attacking perspective.
Rudy lifted a wonderful free-kick in for Sule to head home and open the scoring, then Tolisso smashed in a second to all but put the game of out Bayer Leverkusen's reach.
2. Paris Saint-Germain
In: Yuri Berchiche, Dani Alves, Neymar.
Out: Jean-Kevin Augustin, Youssouf Sabaly, Salvatore Sirigu, Blaise Matuidi.
Nothing says end of an era (or the start of a new one) like the sale of Matuidi. Signed in 2011, the central midfielder has been present for the entire Nasser Al-Khelaifi reign at Paris Saint-Germain, but last week he departed for Juventus.
At 30, it's probable PSG nabbed his best years and had to sell off a few players this summer to try to balance the books a little. More will follow as the Neymar transfer takes its inevitable toll.
1. AC Milan
In: Andre Silva, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Hakan Calhanoglu, Fabio Borini (loan), Andrea Conti, Antonio Donnarumma, Lucas Biglia, Leonardo Bonucci, Nikola Kalinic (loan).
Out: Keisuke Honda, Diego Lopez, Andrea Poli, Gianluca Lapadula (loan), Juraj Kucka, Mattia De Sciglio, Leonel Vangioni, Rodrigo Ely, Carlos Bacca (loan).
Yet more business for Milan? As neutrals, we're not going to complain.
On Tuesday the club secured a loan deal (with an obligation to buy) for Kalinic worth approximately €25 million, according to ESPN. It seems a smart move given the need for another attacking body in the wake of both Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula's exits.
It's highly likely that the financial fair play pinch has forced this to be a loan first, backdating the transfer fee until next summer, and it represents the Rossoneri's 11th signing this window.
All statistics via Transfermarkt.co.uk