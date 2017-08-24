Ranking European Clubs on Their Transfer Activity Up to August 23 Deals

0 of 10

The end of the summer transfer window is nigh. Whether it slams shut or slides smoothly into place, August 31 will see it close, meaning clubs have just one week left to get their business done.

Some are in good positions and look pretty set, while others are in outright panic mode and are struggling to secure their intended targets ahead of September.

As has been the case all summer, we've focused on the former, drawing up a ranking of the teams who are doing the best business. Quite a lot happened over the last seven days, so there are plenty of moves to mull over, including some you may have missed.