Barcelona Transfer News: Jean Michael Seri Latest, Rafinha Rumours

FRANCK PENNANT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly attempted to scupper Barcelona's hopes of signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

The player's agent, Franklin Mala, has revealed there have been talks with the Blaugrana about a potential switch to the Camp Nou. PSG are also said to be in the hunt, though, and Mala believes their main intention is to disrupt the transfer plans of the La Liga side.

"It was possible to reach an agreement as Barcelona and Nice were negotiating," he said to RAC1 (h/t FourFourTwo). "On Tuesday, they were in France, talking about technical aspects, but they already knew Seri's capabilities. PSG came three days ago. Now PSG is putting pressure on the club to take the player, it's crazy. They just want to do it to f--k Barca."

According to Sport, sources at the Camp Nou suggested Barcelona have stepped away from the deal due to "technical reasons." The Blaugrana are said to have been unimpressed with the way Seri played in recent UEFA Champions League play-off matches with Napoli.

The Guardian's Ed Aarons provided more details, reporting the player is unhappy about not getting a move:

On the face of it, Seri seems to have all the attributes you'd expect to see from a Barcelona midfielder.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Seri is outstanding on the ball, can control the tempo of a football match and play decisive passes when he ventures forward into the final third. While the Blaugrana have a lot of footballers adept in central midfield, the Ivory Coast international is a little different to all the other options available to Ernesto Valverde.

If PSG have meddled in Barca's transfer business the club will not be happy. After all, the French giants swooped earlier in the window to land Neymar in a £200 million deal.

Rafinha Linked with AC Milan

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports Italia (h/t Sport), AC Milan want to make Barcelona midfielder Rafinha their next summer signing.

After a summer of major acquisitions, the Serie A giants are ready to continue their recruitment drive with the Brazilian. Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is said to be keen to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

"Rafinha has still not given up hopes of succeeding at Barca, but the player wants to play more and knows he may have to leave to do so," continued Sport. "There is also a World Cup next summer, and the player is desperate not to miss it, and knows he needs more minutes to guarantee his place there."

While some anticipated Rafinha going on to achieve big things at Barcelona, football writer Roy Nemer doesn't believe his departure is a major one:

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order with the Blaugrana, with injury issues and a struggle for form harming his first-team chances. Even so, there's little doubt there's a fine player in there somewhere.

Milan may provide an ideal springboard for the 24-year-old to relaunch his stuttering career. The San Siro outfit have big ambitions, and being part of their upward trajectory could be a lift for Rafinha after a spell on the fringes in Catalonia.