Barcelona Reportedly Consider 4th Philippe Coutinho Bid Totalling £138M

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly haven't given up hope of prising Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool yet, with a new bid worth a staggering £138 million set to be lodged.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona will make one final effort to secure the player despite suggestions they had given up the chase. It's noted that the Reds have already turned down three offers for the player.

A source from Spain quoted in the report said: "Philippe has never been more determined to leave Liverpool." It's added that suggestions the Blaugrana are ready to end their interest are "absolute nonsense" with the La Liga side "all in" for Coutinho.

Per the report, the offer would consist of £101 million up front, with the remaining £37 million to be paid in a variety of add-ons. According to Sky Sports News, those bonuses are "easily achievable."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo reported on Tuesday that Barcelona's interest in Coutinho was over and the club were to begin reintegrating the wantaway 25-year-old back into the squad. The Brazil international handed in a transfer request earlier in the summer window.

As noted below, the midfielder has been missing for the Reds early in the season while speculation has rumbled on:

Barcelona have so far been frustrated in their attempts to improve the squad. Even though they recouped £200 million from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, they have found it tough to spend money on their key targets.

Coutinho appears to be one of them, but Liverpool are unwilling sellers. With the Premier League under way and just over a week to run until the transfer window closes, that's understandable.

It will be a big statement from the Reds to reject such a massive offer. Football writer Tony Evans believes the amount potentially on the table from Barcelona would be tempting, though:

Liverpool have started the season strongly, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lively in attack. Factor in players such as Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Adam Lallana, and there is quality in abundance in the final third.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Coutinho is a footballer who can unlock defences in different ways, though. On the ball, he's adept at making many different things happen, whether that be threading a pass into space or powering a shot at goal. There aren't many players who are more incisive or aesthetic in the Premier League.

Barcelona will surely have contingency plans in mind, as they need to restructure their options in the final third after Neymar's exit. It seems hope still lingers at the Camp Nou they can get their primary target.