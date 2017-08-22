PSG Respond to Barcelona Suing Neymar for Breach of Contract

Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain have released a statement in response to Barcelona's decision to sue Neymar over a breach of contract, saying they regret the Catalans' "attitude."

The statement also emphasised Les Parisiens believe no laws were broken:

"Paris Saint-Germain was surprised to learn of FC Barcelona's statement today announcing the start of legal proceedings in Spain against its former player Neymar Jr. and indicating that should Neymar Jr. fail to pay the monies claimed by his former club, Paris Saint-Germain will be held responsible to pay the outstanding sum.

"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates that, like Neymar Jr., it has always respected all applicable laws and rules in its dealings and, once again, regrets the attitude of FC Barcelona."

Earlier on Tuesday, Barcelona released a statement of their own, announcing to the world they are suing the Brazilian, per Samuel Marsden of Sport:

The news was widely mocked on social media, and sports writer Dave Phillips pointed out the Blaugrana are alleged to be pushing players to breach their contract themselves:

PSG moved for Neymar by triggering the buyout clause in his contract, so it's hard to see exactly how the Catalans believe he breached his deal. Per Marsden, it has to do with the renewal bonus he received for signing a new contract last season, as well as an additional fee.

The La Liga giants fought hard to keep Neymar even after it became clear he wanted to leave, and weeks after the transfer, Barcelona clearly still haven't gotten over the split.